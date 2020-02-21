ZP polls on March 22; counting on next day

Panaji: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced the schedule for the election to 50 Zilla Panchayat (ZP) constituencies – 25 in each district – in the state. The election will be held on March 22.

The model code of conduct has come into force in the state, including the municipal areas with the announcement of the poll schedule by the Commission.

The filing of nomination papers will begin on February 27, while the last day for filing of the nomination papers will be March 5. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on March 6. The last day for withdrawing the nomination papers will be March 7. Counting of votes will be held on March 23.

The polling will be conducted in 1,237 polling stations across the state out of which 641 polling stations are located in North Goa and 596 in South Goa.

As per the latest data provided by the Commission, as of today, a total of 8,29,876 voters are eligible to vote for the ZP election. In North Goa, there are a total of 4,18,225 eligible voters, which includes 2,04,230 males and 2,13,995 females, while in South Goa 4,11,651 voters are eligible to vote and includes 2,00,041 males and 2,11,610 females. Sancoale is the largest ZP constituency with 23,286 voters while Usgao-Ganje is the smallest constituency in with 11,344 voters.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, State Election Commissioner R K Srivastava said that the election will be held on party lines and voting would be held through ballot paper, as it is mandated under the existing laws.

Srivastava said that the expenditure limit for the ZP polls will be Rs 5 lakh for a candidate which may include rally and procession expenses and campaign material used in meetings. “The total limit is Rs 5 lakh, which will include expenditure incurred by the candidate and, on his behalf, by the party or any other person or group,” he explained.

He said that the Commission has appointed 15 Returning Officers (ROs) – six ROs for North Goa and nine ROs for South Goa. He said that the Deputy Collectors have been appointed as the ROs and mamlatdars have been appointed as the Assistant Returning Officers. “We will appoint general and expenditure observers, one corresponding with each RO. Adequate security arrangements will be made for the smooth conduct of the elections and we will ensure that elections are held in a fair, free and peaceful manner,” Srivastava said.

He also said that approximately 9,500 government servants including police personnel will be deployed at all the polling booths.

“Each polling station will have one presiding officer, three polling officers and one multitasking staff and apart from these, two police personnel,” Srivastava said.

When asked whether the government can announce important decisions during the model code of conduct, Srivastava said, “Government can take decisions during the model code of conduct but they will have to defer the implementation. The government cannot transfer or promote any officer. They cannot decide on any tender or issue a fresh work order.”

The Commissioner said that the police department has been asked to work out a ‘law and order management plan’ and added that police have been entrusted with the responsibility to identify sensitive booths. He said that the information technology wing of the Commission will use Election Management System that will facilitate the exchange of online real-time data from the ROs to SEC. He said that nodal officer Sagar Gurav will oversee the entire functioning of the system.

Meanwhile, as per the notification issued by the government, 30 ZP constituencies are reserved for the different categories, while 20 seats have been kept unreserved for the general category.

The general constituencies notified are Arambol, Morjim, Colvale, Sirsai, Socorro, St Cruz, Chimbel, St Lawrence, Maem, Honda, Queula, Borim, Raia, Davorlim, Navelim, Sanvordem, Rivona, Xeldem, Barcem and Cola.

Dhargal is the only constituency, which has been reserved for Scheduled Caste, while Pale, Usgao-Ganje, Siroda, Cortalim seats have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Torxem, Siolim, Anjuna, Taleigao, Querim, Guirdolim, Curtorim, Darbandora, Sancoale constituencies have been reserved for women, while Aldona, Penha-de-Franca, Nagargao, Curti and Colva have been reserved for women belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Nuvem and Poinguinim seats have been reserved for women belonging to the Scheduled Tribes community.

On the other hand, constituencies such as Calangute, Reis-Magos, Corlim, Latambarcem, Karapur-Sarvan, Betqui-Candola, Veling-Priol, Velim and Benaulim have been reserved for the OBC category.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Sadanand Tanawde said on Friday that BJP would not contest the forthcoming Zilla Panchayat elections in all 50 constituencies. “We will contest in some ZP constituencies on party symbol, while make adjustments in others with like-minded people,” he added.

It was also informed that the candidates of the BJP for the ZP polls would be announced by February 26, before the filing of the nomination papers for this election begins on February 27.