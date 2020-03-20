ZP polls deferred

Panaji: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday cancelled the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections in view of the decision communicated by the state government.

The particular decision was taken by the Goa government in view of the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government over the threat of spread of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The government has further decided to announce the next date for holding the polls subsequently in consultation with the SEC,” reads the order issued by SEC secretary Melvyn Vaz.

The Commission has directed all the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers and the Zilla Panchayat Election Officers to halt the ongoing election process at this stage itself and shall ensure the safety of the printed ballot papers deposited in the treasury and also all the election-related material procured by them for further use.

The poll panel clarified that the public campaigning related to the election process has already come to an end at 5 pm on Friday (March 20).

The SEC has further directed that all the general observers and expenditure observers appointed by the Commission shall report back to their respective departments immediately and await further orders of the Commission.

Earlier, emerging from the videoconference held with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that on the advice of the Prime Minister, the state government has decided to postpone the Zilla Panchayats polls, which were scheduled to be held on March 22.

He said that the people of Goa and their health are more important than the ZP elections. Thus, in the interest of the people, the government has decided to postpone polling date until further order.

“Though no positive case of COVID-19 has been found in Goa, on the advice of the Prime Minister on social distancing, we have decided to postpone the ZP elections. The new dates for polling and counting will be announced after reviewing the situation on March 31 and consulting the State Election Commission,” Sawant said.

The panchayats secretary issued a notification stating that the Prime Minister had a detailed interaction with all the chief ministers via videoconferencing wherein it was specifically pointed out that all social interactions must be avoided at this crucial stage of encountering the menace of COVID-19. Hence, the elections to ZPs were required to be postponed to avoid social interactions.

“It is not possible to obtain the prior approval of the State Election Commission in view of the risk involved to the public and the short time available and emergency and urgency involved in the matter. And whereas the government is satisfied that the circumstances exist to invoke powers under Rule 10 (4) of the Goa Panchayati Raj (Procedure) Rules to postpone and cancel the elections scheduled on March 22, 2020,” reads the notification issued by panchayats secretary Sanjay Gihar. “And whereas the government hereby dispenses with the requirement of obtaining prior sanction of the State Election Commission for the reasons, as aforesaid,” it reads further.

In the particular notification, it has been clarified that the entire election process up to the stage of campaigning will be valid and only the date of polling has been postponed to a date which will be notified by the government in consultation with the SEC.