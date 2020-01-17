ZP elections on March 15

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The zilla panchayats elections will be held on March 15, 2020 in the state, which has 25 constituencies each in both the districts.

SEC commissioner R K Srivastava told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the elections will be held on party lines, adding that the detailed schedule of the elections will be issued in February.

The code of conduct will come into effect soon after the poll schedule is announced.

He said that returning officers and assistant

returning officers have already been appointed and the work for the preparation of constituency-wise electoral rolls has also begun.

“I have already held one round of discussions with district collectors and superintendents of police. Deputy collectors are currently carrying out assessments for the requirement of polling staff and the security personnel whose services will be required for smooth conduct of the elections process,” he said.

The expenditure limit for the ZP polls will be Rs 5 lakh for a candidate, which includes

expenses in rally, procession, campaign materials used at electioneering meetings.

“The total limit is Rs 5 lakh which will include expenditure incurred by the candidate and on his behalf by the party or any other person or group,” he explained.