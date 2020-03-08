Young Goa’s serious reading crisis

Frederick Noronha

It struck like a bolt from the blue. The other day, the mother of a schoolgirl from Mapusa rode quite a distance, on a scooter. She was on a specific search to find printed material in Konkani about Goan freedom fighters. It was needed for her daughter’s school assignment.

Why would a parent take a scooter ride and come six kilometres to locate such kind of information? Is it not easily available closer by? Do citizens not know where to find it? Or, is it available in the “wrong” language and at places which few know about?

It might be safe to opt for an ‘all of the above’ option here. But the seriousness of Goa’s reading crisis clearly runs deeper than that.

(Such information is in fact available in the state’s larger libraries, especially the Central Library’s well run Goa Books reference section. It’s also easy to find at the South Goa district library at Navelim. Local Konkani publishers also create quite a few books, though many might be not easy to locate if you don’t know where to find the same. The Goa University’s Konkani encyclopedia also has four volumes of information in Devanagari Konkani. Its volumes are now in the public domain, and have being digitised and shared online as part of the Konkani Wikipedia project.)

There are other hints of the seriousness of the problem though.

Some months ago, at a meeting held to discuss the wider issue of libraries in Goa, a leader-volunteer who has long been associated with running a library herself raised such concerns. She suggested that school-children in our small state were sharply lacking reading skills. Teachers and other educationists also acknowledge the point, when they note that quite a few students don’t read at a level one would expect of their class.

This suggestion from the lady linked to the library was not taken too kindly to. It was pointed out, in turn, that Goa has many complications of its own.

For instance, our state is clearly a multi-lingual one. Goa uses diverse languages to read. Besides, many students today are first generation learners. Therefore, they may not have the advantages that more-affluent or middle-class students had in the past.

So, the view that sixth standard students were reading at a level far lower than what one would expect for their age, was challenged. The person making the point opted to stay silent.

This does not wish away the problem. Neither will it go away on its own. There are quite a few signs that things are not working out as it should in a state which often claims good educational indices and indicators of economic well being.

A handful of children who read, do take a deep interest in it. There’s no doubt about that. But the average youngster seems to find little or no incentive to go about reading and keeping abreast with what’s happening in the world around him or her.

A librarian from a college recently shared with me his experience. Some students happened to have done well in a quiz, and so he thought of discussing a few issues with them.

He asked the Commerce and Economics students who Abhijit Banerjee was. They took a wild guess: was he in some way connected to Mamata Bannerjee, they asked in return?

One generation ago, when we were young, the situation was somewhat similar. A few students took a deep interest in keeping up with things, in being informed. This helped them in getting to know the basics of what was essential to pass job interviews, or, if we were lucky, to qualify in the rare and few competitive exams that came our way then.

In those times, there was a shortage of information to come by. Radio was one channel we were dependent on, even for sports news. Newspapers were not as ubiquitous as now. There were far fewer magazines, with which to keep up to date with the new developments.

By contrast, today, one can get a capsule form of the latest general knowledge digests, which pack in all that happened in the past month for as little as `20.

Walk over to a bookshop or news stand (including Varsha’s near Azad Maidan, Panaji) and ask to buy a copy. You’ll be pleasantly surprised how much information gets packed in within its covers. Such raw information can really come in useful. A student wanting to face competitive exams or interviews can do no better than keeping informed with such material.

But those past times had their own useful trends too. Various places in Panaji, Mapusa, Margao, even All India Radio on its Yuvavani (Our Youth) programmes, had space for general knowledge quizzes. This whetted the appetite of both audiences and participants to get to know more. It boosted a sense of curiosity. Jaycees Clubs and local youth groups (like the Milagres youth in Mapusa) were active in organising such activities. Today, Goa has more seriously-run quiz networks, but one is not sure whether such initiatives touch the average students.

In the absence of hard statistics, one could say that all is fine with Goa’s reading habits. Recently, in a newspaper article, authors of children’s books in Goa were asked about their experiences with this field. Some were optimistic and noted that they got positive responses from near and even far. Especially far. Others were more realistic and pointed to the difficulties in writing for children and getting published.

Now, the competition is much wider, and there are many more options to choose from. This only means that students have to be more competitive. But this doesn’t seem to be happening.

One could also blame it on the digital media, which can be more distracting than informative. It takes us “surfing”, and we reach places where we accidentally end up, rather than what we seek to intentional reach.

With the exception of a very few — who know what they want – it would not be wrong to say that most of our students aren’t reading sufficiently today. This is specially true of non-academic matter.

That lack of easy-to-access and friendly libraries, with the exception of a few impressive ones, is another part of this issue. Educationists often blame teachers in lower classes for the lack of reading; but somewhere the blame-game needs to stop. We are all responsible.

The end-result of such a situation is a less-than-informed citizenry. Somewhere, somehow, the trend needs to be reversed. Goa’s future is at stake.