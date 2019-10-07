Yet another whistleblower pushes Trump to the wall

Washington” A second whistleblower has come forward, this one with first-hand information of the events that triggered an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power, the informant’s lawyer said Sunday.

“I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our legal team,” Mark Zaid said on Twitter.

“They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first-hand knowledge.”

Earlier Sunday, Zaid’s co-counsel, Andrew Bakaj, said his firm and team “represent multiple whistleblowers” in the case accusing Trump of using the powers of his office to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

It was unclear whether Bakaj was using “multiple” to refer to more than two whistleblowers.

Typically, several officials would listen in on a call between the President and a foreign leader, while others would have access to a written transcript or summary.

The existence of a whistleblower claiming first-hand knowledge would make it harder for the President and his supporters to dismiss the original complaint as hearsay, as they have repeatedly done.

Trump pushed back at the allegations in two tweets early Sunday, though he made no mention of the second whistleblower.

He repeated his assertion that Hunter Biden had been “handed US $100,000 a month (plus, plus) from a Ukrainian based company, even though he had no experience in energy… And separately got $1.5 billion from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason.”

He added that as President, “I have an obligation to look into possible, or probable, corruption!”

Other reports have said Hunter Biden was paid up to US $50,000 a month as a member of the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

No evidence has been found that either Biden did anything illegal.

A bit unusually for a Sunday, Trump was staying in the White House rather than travelling or playing golf.

“On one of the most critical news weeks of the last three years,” CNN said in a tweet quoting anchor Jake Tapper, “the White House did not offer a guest, the President’s personal lawyers and Congressional GOP leaders either declined to be on the show or did not respond.”

But one Republican senator Ron Johnson, who serves on the foreign relations committee, appeared on NBC’s “meet the press” and rejected the suggestion that Trump had withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

“When I asked the President about that,” he said, “he completely adamantly, vehemently, angrily denied it.”

The latest turns in the explosive impeachment inquiry came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Democratic-led congressional committees leading the probe of having “harassed and abused” state department employees by contacting them directly for documents rather than going through department lawyers.