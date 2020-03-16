Yet another suspected case in Goa

Panaji: Even as the 36-year-old man, who was being treated in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim as a suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection has tested negative, a 60-year-old British woman was quarantined in the state-run hospital on Monday after she showed symptoms of the dreaded virus.

State epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, said that the woman travelled from the United Kingdom (UK) to Goa on March 6.

“The elderly lady is reported to be running fever and she was in respiratory distress at the time of admission in the hospital,” he said.

The epidemiologist said that the patient’s blood and throat swab samples have been sent to the laboratory of the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, for examination and the report is expected by Wednesday.

He said that the 36-year-old man, who tested negative, has been discharged from GMC. Dr Betodkar further said that a total of 92 passengers have been placed under ‘home quarantine’ and they have been under the watch of the directorate of health services (DHS) since their return from different parts of the world. They have not shown any sign and symptoms of the COVID-19.

Health officers are tracking the returnees on a daily basis to see if they are experiencing any symptoms of the deadly virus such as fever, cough and respiratory distress.

Meanwhile, North Goa Collector R Menaka reviewed the enforcement of measures undertaken to prevent and contain COVID-19 in Goa during a meeting held with heads of various government departments at North Goa Collectorate on Monday.

During the meeting, it was decided to keep a strict watch on all the gymnasiums/cinema theatres/ public swimming pools and hotels/resorts etc. The district administration will also keep a watch on casinos, spas and massage parlours, river cruises, night clubs and multiplexes to ensure that they shut down their operations.

In pursuance of the state government order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the forest department has decided to close all wildlife sanctuaries and national parks including the Bondla zoo for the general public with immediate effect.

An order issued by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Santosh Kumar on Monday stated that these measures will remain in force until March 31, 2020, and they shall be reviewed depending upon COVID-19 situation in the state.