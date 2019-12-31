Yet another Sunburn enthusiast dies

Mapusa: A tourist from Bengaluru, who had arrived in the state for participating in the Sunburn EDM festival, died after feeling uneasy at the event venue.

The dead tourist has been identified as Phanideep Kotta (24), who originally hailed from Hyderabad but was residing at Bengaluru. In Goa, Kotta was staying at a Calangute hotel with friends.

It is pertinent to note here that two tourists had died after they collapsed at the venue on the first day of the three-day festival.

Police sources said that Kotta had arrived in the state on Sunday along with friends, who visited the EDM festival at Vagator.

Kotta met his old friends inside the venue. He had walked out of the venue and then went back.

Later, he began feeling uneasy and was taken to a medical facility at the venue from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Anjuna in a suspicious condition, the sources said.

However, the ferrying of the patient to the hospital, which is hardly a few metres away from the festival venue, was delayed by traffic congestion, the sources said, adding that Kotta died in the private hospital. Giving more details of the death case, the sources said that Kotta was taken from the parking area to the medical facility at around 10.30 pm.

Police are trying to find out as exactly where the deceased had been before his health started deteriorating.

Anjuna police have registered the case as unnatural death.

The postmortem was conducted on the body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, after the arrival of his family. The body was later handed over to family members.

The cause of the death has been kept ‘pending’, the sources said, adding that viscera extracts have been preserved for forensic examination.

Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh had collapsed while standing in a queue at the entrance of the festival venue on the first day of the fest.

Both of them had been rushed to the district hospital at Peddem in Mapusa where they were declared died.

The tourists from Andhra Pradesh were friends and identified as Sai Prasad, and Venkat.

Postmortem was conducted on the bodies. However, the exact cause of the deaths could not be ascertained, so viscera extracts were preserved.