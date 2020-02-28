YB Tonca outdo Sateri SC

NT NETWORK

Taleigao

Young Boys of Tonca registered any easy 3-1 win over Sateri Sports Club in the GFA Second Division League match played at Taleigao ground, on Friday.

Amlesh Shirodkar scored a brace while Shubham Morajkar netted the other goal for the winners. Gaurav Adkonkar pulled a goal back for the losing side.

At Agassaim ground: Shree Nagesh Maharudra Sports & Cultural Club defeated Aivao United FC 2-0. Shubham Verenkar scored in the 22nd minute and then Kishor Talwar scored the second goal in the dying minutes of the game to give Shree Nagesh full points.

At Duler stadium: Pilerne SC completed a 5-0 rout of Vagator Parish Youth Club. Chaitan Dabolkar, Stanly D’Silva, Prakash Rathod, Dwayne Britto and Yeshwant More netted a goal each for

the winners.