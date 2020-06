5th June Friday, is observed as World Environment day. The theme of World Environment 2020 is ‘celebrating biodiversity’ a concern that is both urgent and existential.

The year 2020 began with environmental crisis one after an other. Wildfires raged, Australian bushfires, cyclones and floods. Now, it is locust attacks across Africa and India and the coronavirus pandemic. All calamities act as a reminder that human health is linked to the planet’s health.