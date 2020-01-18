Work to resume soon for Mopa airport: GMR

IANS

New Delhi

GMR Goa International Airport has said that it will soon resume work for the Mopa airport in Goa after the Supreme Court in a judgment lifted the suspension on environment clearance on the project.

The Supreme Court in its judgment on Thursday lifted the suspension on environment clearance imposed vide its order dated March 29, 2019, on construction of new greenfield airport at Mopa in Pernem taluka.

The company said the judgment in effect will result in resumption of construction activities at the project site in compliance with the conditions imposed under various environment clearances and adoption of zero carbon programme voluntarily assured by GMR Group.

“We welcome the verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India. We plan to commence work for the new airport in Goa soon, in compliance with the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court,” a GMR Group spokesperson said in a statement.

“The new airport at Mopa is expected to enhance tourism and employment opportunities in Goa and open up new avenues for boosting the economy of the state. GMR Group assures its continued services towards nation building,” the spokesman said.

GGIAL is a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure.