Women are an important part of society and concentration should be to ensure that they are educated, the vice President Venkaih Naidu said on Monday during the 32nd Annual Convocation of the Goa university.

The 32nd Annual Convocation of the Goa university was heold at Kala Academy on Monday.

The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest.

Also present were the GU Chancellor, The Governor Satya Pal Malik and the vice chancellor Varun Sahni.