Winning for my State motivates me: Rizma Fernandes

Athletics in Goa is doing quite well at the junior level, but at senior level, there is not much to write about. It’s been informed that once the juniors attain the age of 15-16, they quit the sport seeing no future for them in their chosen sport.

Rizma Fernandes, all of 19, a sprint runner from Rosary College, Navelim is an exception. The ace sprinter is completely untouched by those thoughts and continues to follow her passion – to run and win medals for Goa.

“I love to run. It’s a passion kind of thing for me. Winning medals for my state gives me a proud feeling and that perhaps motivates me to keep running and perform better,” she says.

“Running is an individual event. In other team sports like football, all the players have to be good as they all depend on each other. In case any player makes a mistake, the whole team has to suffer. On the contrary, running is an individual event. It’s only you. You can concentrate on yourself and give your best,” clarifies Rizma on why she chose sprint running over other popular team sports like football, cricket etc. “I do play volleyball for my college team though,” she adds.

Rizma started her athletics career in 2012 and since then she has won many medals in state meets and other inter-state championships. Three of her gold medals in West Zone championships sit at top of her career so far.

“The biggest moment in my athletics career so far is when I won my first gold medal in a West Zone Championship held in Gujarat in 2016. Though I started in 2012 and won many medals at the state level – my first medal outside the state came in a West Zone Championship in 2014 where I finished third. After that, I began to think that if I could put in more efforts and try even harder I would improve further. After that, I won a silver in another championship, but was desperate for a gold and hence started working even harder. And my hard work finally paid off as I won a gold in West Zone Championship held in Gujarat in 2016. That gold gave me the much-needed confidence and belief that I could be the best if I continue to work hard on my skills and other required aspects,” she elaborates.

Currently, Rizma practises under SAG athletic coach Patrick Soares at Fatorda for about two hours daily. “I am currently clocking a timing of 12.1 seconds in 100 metres. I am trying hard to come below 11 seconds. There is still time to go for the National Games. If I could achieve something below 11 seconds, I can assure a medal for the state,” she says.

Rizma was selected for a two-month India camp which was held in Bhopal in August-September last year. About her experience in the camp, she says, “I enjoyed my time at the camp in Bhopal. Everything was so professional there. There, the athletes are provided with the best of facilities. From practice, equipment to diet; everything is taken care of. There, we used to practice in the morning as well as evening. They used to provide a proper diet for us. The breakfast used to be really heavy with juices and other stuff, and even the lunch and dinner used to be full of nutritious dishes. But what I liked the most during my time at the camp was the psychological talks they used to deliver every week. The talks were basically about how your mind works and how it should be during the start of the race. Those talks really helped me.”

Now Rizma is at home and it is interesting to know whether she still follows the diet.

“Well no, I don’t follow any proper diet as such. But I eat nutritious and proper food. I eat what my mother cooks at home and avoid eating junk food.”

About the facilities that are on offer in Goa, Rizma says, “Honestly speaking we don’t have the best of facilities, but I am okay with whatever is there. In some states, the athletes get good training facilities such as modern equipment, a synthetic track to practice on and also a good diet. In all the national championships, the races are held on synthetic tracks. In Goa there are only two synthetic tracks – one is in Bambolim and the other one is in Peddem. I am from South Goa and practise regularly at Fatorda but on a grass track. It becomes very difficult to switch from the grass track to synthetic track during actual competition. For athletes from other states who practice regularly on synthetic tracks, it becomes a lot easier as they don’t find any difference. I hope someday our training facilities do get a facelift.”

On a parting note, Rizma says that at the moment she is 60-75 per cent prepared and promises to strive hard to give her more than 100 per cent during the Games.

“I am confident of doing my best and winning a medal or two for the state,”

she concludes.