The MGP will write to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Mhadei issue detailing all aspects of the problem. MGPs Sudin Dhavalikar on Monday said that the chief minister Pramod Sawant needed to meet the Prime Minster as this issue involved many departments.

This opposition has been going hammer and tongs at the government on the Mhadei Minister.

The government has desperately trying to defend its wicket from all these attacks.