Will the stranded workers from Maharashtra be allowed to commute to work in Goa

Maharastrian workers employed at Goa’s industrial estates have been asked to rejoin duty soon. Otherwise their services would be terminated, they have been warned.

Maharashtra Government made representation to the Goa Government requesting that these employees be allowed to enter Goa for work.

On Wednesday, a delegation from Maharashtra comprising MLAs Rajan Teli and Nitesh Rane met a Goan delegation at Patradevi and and handed over a letter to Goa chief minister.