Will the locust swarms from north invade Goa?

We never thought of the second plague in India after COVID-19 but it is already there in the form of giant, voracious insect swarms – the dreaded locusts. This time our enemy is a grasshopper – the notorious migratory desert locust named schistocerca gregaria.

One would not like millions of desert locusts landing in Goa and entering houses, covering public places, stripping off the crops, orchards, gardens bare. Will they arrive in Goa from north and central India? Yes and no. Let us keep our fingers crossed. Perhaps the Western Ghats mountain barrier may save us as they can land in the forests there. Perhaps the birds will target and consume them as it will be a party for them. If they take a detour then attack will come along the coast. We hope the birds will feast on them as these locusts are considered edible in

many countries.

The locusts (‘Tol’ in Marathi and ‘Pittol’ in Konkani) are still 900 kilometres to the north of Goa and at their present flying rate it would take them more than a week to reach the west coast and Goa from Vidarbha in Maharashtra. Already they have created havoc in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Western UP and now one giant swarm is moving towards south. Pest control authorities in Punjab and Rajasthan are still trying to eliminate the young population.

The swarm invading Vidarbha was at least 10 kilometres long and two kilometres wide and within two days it covered 120 kilometres. So far, the locusts have landed in 22 villages across Morshi and Warud Talukas in Amravati district, Ashti Taluka in upper Wardha District besides the agricultural areas of Katol, Kalmeshwar, and Narkhed Talukas in Nagpur.

The locusts are kind short honed swarming type grasshoppers belonging to Acrididae family. When abundant vegetation growth occurs in a region with prolonged drought these locusts get high serotonin in their tiny brains and begin to multiply fast and then they form swarms and begin to migrate out of their original breeding regions. They form nomadic swarms comprising millions of individuals and when they land after traversing hundreds of kilometres they devour the local crops. A large locust swarm can consume food required to feed 35,000 people in just one day. When these swarms land, a square kilometer of land can have 40-80 million insects. The more they feed, the females begin to lay eggs breeding more locusts at the rate of 60-80 eggs over a 90-day life cycle. This means a single female can replenish the swarm with 180-240 young locusts. So, most of the control measures include stopping this breeding, destroying the eggs, and trapping and eliminating the wingless young locusts.

Now control agencies employ aerial surveillance, drones, and sprayers. Many chemical pesticides are sprayed directly on the swarms if these are seen in flight. The locusts move away with loud noise and smoke and that’s what the farmers in UP are doing by using loud, blaring music to drive them away. But all these swarms driven from north India will finally change directions and march to south India. That’s how from Madhya Pradesh the locusts have invaded Vidarbha in Maharashtra. In a day they travel non-stop for 150 kilometres.

This year, the locust invasions have caused heavy damages in Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Eritrea, Djibouti, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Sudan. Major staple food crops like maize, sorghum, and wheat were consumed by these swarms. This year in February the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) had sent a warning to countries in Asia and Africa that locust menace would increase from the deserts in southern Iran and southwest Pakistan. But from February the countries in this region were busy with fighting the viral plague- COVID-19 and timely attention was not paid to destruction of the swarms before these could migrate and breed further. The agriculture ministry of Government of India has established a nodal authority, the Locust Warning Organisation (LWO), to deal with locust invasion and control measures. Government of India has identified a locust control company called Micron in UK which will supply 60 spraying machines. These sprayers will be fitted with special aerial drones and two private companies experienced with drone operations will begin the spraying operations as per requirements of the affected areas. LWO has arranged 89 fire brigades for pesticide spray. Besides there are 120 survey vehicles, 47 control vehicles with spray equipment and 810 tractor mounted sprayers which have been commissioned and as per requirements of different areas invaded by the locusts, this equipment will be provided.

However, the disaster management machinery in Goa has not yet considered the possibility of the locust swarms from north invading the state within next few days. The government may be waiting for news from other border districts in Maharashtra to get ready but that will not be the correct strategy. As COVID-19 has shown, nature is full of nasty surprises.