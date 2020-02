The Congress party will not allow the Zilla panchayat elections to be held under no circumstances if they feel that the reservations of wards have been manipulated. They would approach the courts in case the government tries to manipulate the reservations.

Congress state unit president Girish Chodankar said that the government is deliberately trying to delay the announcement of the reserved seats in a bid to manipulate the elections. The ZP elections are slated for the 15th of March.