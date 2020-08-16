Why social distancing failed in Goa

- Advertisement -

Nandkumar M Kamat

In epidemiology of viruses, attention needs to be paid to the reasons behind the spread of the virus in the population. After matching the COVID-19 morbidity profile of Goa with other states in India and other countries it can be broadly established that the total failure of social distancing norm has been spreading COVID-19 here in our state.

Fortunately, more active testing has resulted in detection of a higher number of cases. Goa has reached the mark of ten thousand total COVID positive cases since the pandemic began and the number of active cases may reach 5000 by the end of this month. August has seen a big jump in COVID-19 positive cases. In absence of any further lockdown the violation of the two metres social distancing norms could make COVID-19 sweep the full state by the end of October.

But really what should be social distance in this windy, breezy, humid place? It is strange but true – Goa needs much more than two metres social distancing to be forcefully imposed in most of the public places. In June 2020, a team of UK doctors led by Zeshan Qureshi in their paper ‘What is the evidence to support the two-metre social distancing rule to reduce COVID-19 transmission?’ had warned:

1) A one-size-fits-all two-metre social distancing rule is not consistent with the underlying science of exhalations and indoor air. Such rules are based on an over-simplistic picture of viral transfer, which assume a clear dichotomy between large droplets and small airborne droplets emitted in isolation without accounting for the exhaled air. The reality involves a continuum of droplet sizes and an important role of the exhaled air that carries them.

2) The risk of transmission falls as physical distance between people increases, so relaxing the distancing rules, particularly for indoor settings, might therefore risk an increase in infection rates. In some settings, even two metres may be too close.

3) Safe transmission mitigation measures depend on multiple factors related to both the individual and the environment, including viral load, duration of exposure, number of individuals, indoor versus outdoor settings, level of ventilation and whether face coverings are worn.

The team also warned that: “social distancing should be adapted and used alongside other strategies to reduce transmission, such as air hygiene, involving in part maximising and adapting ventilation to specific indoor spaces; effective hand washing; regular surface cleaning; face coverings with appropriate and prompt isolation of affected individuals.”

Social distancing measures don’t stop the spread of COVID-19 but slow down the rate of infection.

In their well-researched paper ‘The Benefits and Costs of Using Social Distancing to Flatten the Curve for COVID-19’ (Journal of Benefit-Cost Analysis, Summer 2020) Thunstrom and co-authors conducted a rapid benefit–cost analysis of social distancing measures to control the COVID-19 outbreak, based on the best available estimates of disease spread and impacts on the economy. They found that social distancing likely generates net social benefits. In their benchmark case, which they consider as the most plausible case among those they studied, they reported that the present value of net benefits from social distancing amounts to US $5.16 trillion. Nobody has stressed this point unequivocally in Goa – if you are really serious to flatten the curve then follow the social distancing very rigorously. That’s the only way to put the society, economy and industry back in action.

My observations over a five-month period has shown that the most fundamental requirement that is social distancing of two metres between any two individuals in any public space has been totally violated. Even the spots marked in front of the shops don’t observe the distance of two metres. Most shocking are the images from TV channels where we see people addressing meetings and press briefing by maintaining less than one metre social distance. In public transport the social distance has been dispensed with completely. This may be because the length of the passenger carriers is just a few metres.

The failure of maintaining mandatory two metres social distance is the major reason for the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the past ten weeks. We need to analyse the reasons why social distancing has failed so miserably in Goa because basically it is directly connected to microbiological illiteracy of the people who wear the masks and believe that they get automatically protected by doing that.

So on war footing considering the festival time ahead, the government needs to now focus on warning the people about the great risks that they are taking by violating social distancing norms. Markets and bus stands are rapidly spreading COVID-19. Only a single person henceforth should address any meeting or briefing and avoid sitting in a group. None of the buses can be permitted to take more than 10-12 passengers. In any meeting room or staffroom people should sit on the chairs kept at more than two

metres distance.

During the next two weeks due to the Ganesh festival, we could observe total violation of the social distancing norms predictably leading to an expected spike in COVID-19 positive cases by the end of this month and during September. This could unleash the dreaded ‘second wave’ in Goa in October. People need to understand that they are actually keeping the virus away by maintaining social distance for their own safety.