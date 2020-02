BJP Minister Michael Lobo has stuck to his guns over legalizing matka gambling. Because young boys and girls are playing it all over Goa. But not drug trade or prostitution. He blames Congress for getting casinos in Goa, but also clarifies that his government is not in favour of shutting it down.

When Goa365 showed Michael speaking about legalizing matka as well as getting more casinos to generate revenue as well as employment, netizens on social media came down heavily on him.