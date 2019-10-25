Why do days get longer and shorter during the year?

Kedar Kulkarni

Raju was playing outside with his friends. It was 6 p.m. and getting pretty dark outside. He wondered why it got dark so soon as compared to the summer holidays when he and the other children from the neighbourhood played till 7:15 p.m. He decided to ask his science teacher about it the next day.

As soon as the teacher entered the class, he asked, “Teacher, are the days becoming short now? In the months of May and June we used to play till almost 7:15 p.m. It used to be so bright outside, and now at 6 p.m. it is so dark.”

“You are right, Raju. The duration of the day keeps changing throughout the year. It will differ by a few minutes every day as you move away from the equator, either towards North or South. At the equator the duration of the day and night will remain the same for the whole year.”

The students were surprised. “Why does that happen, teacher?” asked Meera.

“What is so special about the equator? asked Rahul. The students’ curiosity knew no bounds.

The teacher explained, “You all know that in one year, the Earth completes one revolution around the sun. This revolution is the cause of the climatic changes and is responsible for the seasons as well. You also know that the earth rotates around its own axis from west to east and completes one rotation in 24 hours. You have also learned that the Earth’s axis is tilted at about 23.5 degrees.”

She continued, “You all know that the imaginary line dividing the Earth into two hemispheres, ie the northern and the southern hemispheres, is called the ‘Equator’, or the datum or 0 degrees latitude. Similarly, we have the 0 degrees longitude which divides the Earth into east and west. This passes through Greenwich in England.”

“Why is the inclination of the axis so important?” asked Meera.

“Okay, now if you imagine the inclination of the axis and the revolution of the Earth around the sun, you will find that the poles are at the end of this axis. So the poles do not remain at the same distance from the sun at all the time during the revolution. At times, the North Pole is closer while at other times the South Pole will be closer. The Earth’s rotation about this axis makes things interesting.” said the teacher.

“Does it mean that sometimes the northern hemisphere is closer to the sun and vice versa?” asked Raju.

“That’s right,” said the teacher.

“But the equator remains at almost the same distance always. This inclination towards the sun and away from the sun is gradual and continuous. As the northern hemisphere starts coming closer to the sun, the days in the northern hemisphere start getting longer and so is the case with the southern hemisphere. The longest day in the northern hemisphere is June 21st, while the longest day in the southern hemisphere is December 22. They are also known as the solstices, whereas March 21 and September 22 are known as equinoxes. We will continue with this in our next class,” concluded the teacher.

(Writer is a mechanical engineer and runs a hands-on science activity centre at Margao)