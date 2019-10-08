Where good triumphs

There are a number of mythological stories and customs associated with the festival of Dussehra which is celebrated today in various parts of the country. NT sheds light on these

RAMESH SAVAIKAR\ NT NETWORK

Vijayadashmi or Dussehra is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navratri every year on the tenth day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Ashwin. This year the festival falls on Tuesday, October 8.

The word ‘Dussehra’ is derived from two Sanskrit words – ‘dash’ and ‘hara’ which means ‘defeating the ten’. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated variously as the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon king Mahishasura after nine days, and also the victory of Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) over the ten-headed demon king of Sri Lanka, Ravana.

On the same occasion, Arjuna single-handedly decimated more than one lakh soldiers and defeated all the Kuru warriors including Bhishma, Drona, Ashvathama, Kran and others, thereby signifying the example of victory of good (dharma) over evil (adharma ).

And the festival is celebrated in different states with various rituals, traditions and programmes with happiness, gaiety, and enthusiasm. While the southern, eastern, and north-eastern states of India remember the victory of Goddess Durga mata, in northern and western states of country, Dussehra festival marks the end of ‘Rama Lila’ and remembers Rama’s victory.

As part of the celebrations of these historic victories, towering effigies of Ravana are burnt. Weapons and tools are worshipped.

The Dussehra of Mysore in particular is famous and is celebrated on a large scale. A festive procession of Goddess Chamundeshwari on a throne mounted on an elephant is taken out in the town.

In Goa, the festival is widely celebrated as Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashmi and is locally known as ‘Dasro’. The puja of Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Pravati is considered as a meaningful custom. Hindus also believe that it is lucky time to start a new venture, project, or journey. They also exchange gifts of leaves from the Shami tree as a symbol of the story of the Pandvas brothers’ exile in the Mahabharata story.

Goan Hindus also believe that after Goddess Durga’s victory, she became very peaceful and took up residence at Gomanchal (Goa). She then got the name Shantadurga. The famous Shantadurga temple in Ponda is where she resides. Dussehra is also celebrated as the marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Shakti. And Parvati who is Shiva’s consort is worshipped in various forms such as Mauli, Sateri, Shantadurga, Bhumika, etc in Goa.

Flower vendors make long garlands of marigold flowers, which are used to decorate vehicles, tools, musical instruments, farming equipments, and are offered to Shantadurga.

Decorative umbrellas locally known as ‘tarangas’ are taken out in procession to the tune of the ‘dhol’, ‘tasa’ and ‘zanz’.

Interestingly, the Dhangar Community which lives in harmony with nature and surrounding hills celebrates Dussehra in a different way. They worship an embodiment of life sustaining soil in the Goddess ‘Malachi Pandhar’ and other deities through observance of age old rituals, consumption of vegetarian food, and performances of various folk arts like ‘Gaja nruya’, ‘dhangar’ dance, ‘fugadi’, ‘dhalo’, etc. Men, women, children participate in celebration with gaiety and pomp. Farmers consider ‘Dasro’ as an auspicious time for harvesting.

People wear new clothes, prepares sweet dishes, and enjoy Dussehra with family and others, with happiness.