What does Michael Lobo know about freedom struggle, ask freedom fighters

Freedom fighters have strongly opposed to depict anything related to post-liberation Goa while renovating historic Aguada jail as a museum. The issue has cropped up in the background of BJP minister Michael Lobo announcing a special gallery of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Freedom Fighters’ Parishad had a press conference demanding fulfillment of government’s long-pending assurance to give government jobs to the kins of freedom fighters. On this occasion, veteran freedom fighter Nagesh Karmali also condemned Michael Lobo.