Western bypass: PWD Minister holds meeting with Benaulim, Seraulim locals

Margao: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Deepak Pauskar, on Tuesday, met with panchayat members and locals from Benaulim and Seraulim over their demand for the construction of the remaining 2.75 kilometer stretch of the western bypass road on stilts.

After giving them a patient hearing, the PWD Minister said that he would call for a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Attorney General to resolve the issue.

Questions were raised over the affidavit the PWD has filed before the High Court in suo motu PIL case.

The locals asked as to how the office submitted a plan of the road stretch without consulting them. Neither the village has been made party to the case, they said.

Speaking as the representative of both the villages, Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao said, “Former CM Parrikar had promised to build the bypass on stilts, but you are saying no now. Moreover, being an MLA, I was not taken into confidence when the department filed its affidavit in the court, only the contractor was taken into confidence, not the people.”

In response, Pauskar said that he would take up the issue during a meeting with the Chief Minister.

“The issue of the remaining 2.75 kilometer stretch of the 11 kilometer stretch of the western bypass between Seraulim and Khareband will be taken up again with the Chief Minister. I will speak with him and ask for another meeting with the locals, MLA, department officials and the Attorney General to take a decision on what to do next,” he said.

PWD executive engineer Laxmikant Naik who was at the ‘receiving end’ of the villagers queries said that the revised plan for the remaining stretch of the bypass includes four underpasses at major junctions, and bigger box

culverts.

He also informed that the 2.75 kilometre of the bypass road stretch on stilts would cost Rs 550 crore while without the stilts it would cost Rs 154 crore.

He also added that the court has given the department a year and half to finish the remaining stretch of the bypass.

The locals, however, raised objection saying it would not resolve the main issue of flooding.

“If you check the water flow today, the river water is flowing in the backward direction and flooding our villages. Can’t the department build this road without damaging catchment area and water bodies,” asked Seraulim local Vincent Fernandes.

“There are many more issues in addition to the flooding. The acquisition for bypass covers water bodies and its effect will be faced not only by the land owners but by farmers having fields within a five kilometre radius. Moreover, what is the disaster management plan for this area that has already been declared as disaster-prone during the monsoon,” said Benaulim local Royla Fernandes.

The Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro, through whose constituency also the bypass passes raised a query over the relocation of four mundkarial homes that are to be demolished to make way for the bypass.

He said that though the residents of the four homes are assured of rehabilitation, they are yet to be provided the

same.