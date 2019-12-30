‘We will get viscera report in Sunburn deaths in 8 days’

Margao : Stating that investigation has been on into the death of two tourists at the Sunburn EDM festival at Vagator, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that viscera samples of the dead persons have been sent to the Hyderabad-based forensic lab and it will take about eight days to get the report from the lab.

“So, we will have to wait for the viscera report before we can say anything,” he told media persons in Margao.

The Chief Minister said that he will review the proposal for upgrading Goa’s forensic lab.

Sawant said that tourists are welcomed wholeheartedly in the state. However, he shut the door on troublemaking visitors.

Speaking to media persons after the election of the new South Goa BJP president, Sawant said that tourists are always welcomed in the state. “I would like to extend my wishes ahead of the New Year and assure tourists coming to Goa that they are welcomed wholeheartedly. There are many tourists who try to foment trouble. But we are strong believers of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and will deal with the troublemakers,” he said.