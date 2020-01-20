Water supply disruption inconveniences Mormugao people

Vasco: The people in the Mormugao taluka faced a tough time due to the ‘disruption’ of water supply for two consecutive days, including Sunday.

The division XII (PHE-SWSP), PWD, Sanguem undertook maintenance of 1400 mm diameter raw water/clear water pumping mains of 100 MLD JICA plant, on Saturday and Sunday, and so the people in the Mormugao taluka had to face shortage of water.

The people had to depend on private water tankers for their water requirement. The tanker operators charged around Rs 1,200 a trip. Some people managed to meet their water needs by fetching water from the wells that are well maintained.

Speaking to this daily, some people expressed ire over the non-availability of PWD tankers during the ‘shutdown.’

“PWD failed to provide water tankers. Officials told about the non-availability of drivers to supply water through tankers. The PWD can supply water from the wells when the overhead tanks and ground water tanks become empty,” said Tushar Volvoikar, a resident of New Vaddem.

He disclosed that the PWD’s water section in Vasco is short of tankers and added that only one tanker is available for supplying water to the

people.

“It is the duty of the PWD to make the arrangement of additional tankers during the crisis by hiring takers from private water suppliers so that people need not have to shell out for getting water,” said Volvoikar.