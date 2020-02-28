Walking with the Lord

Parishioners from across Goa will join ‘The Walking Pilgrimage’ to the Our Lady of Health Church, Sancoale this Sunday, March 1. The approximately 10 kilometres walk will be traversed in prayer and singing of hymns. NT BUZZ gets you the details

ANNOUSHKA FERNANDES| NT BUZZ

Lent is the season to remember Christ’s sufferings while also preparing for his Resurrection through prayer, abstinence and fasting. It is also seen as time to take part in the suffering of Christ. And as March 1 marks the first Sunday of Lent, parishioners from across Goa will be coming together to participate in ‘The Walking Pilgrimage’ to the Our Lady of Health Church, Sancoale. This will be the second walking pilgrimage, the first one having been conducted on March 10, 2019.

The aim of this pilgrimage is in accordance to the slogan ‘Jesus walked for us, so we walk for Jesus.’ “This year again we do the same thing. The walk is about celebrating the joy of being a Christian, sharing that joy with others, and is also a personal transformation in a way to get rid of any weakness. These are the things that keep us going on this journey,” says convener and parish priest,

Se Cathedral Old Goa, Fr Alfred Fr Vas.

Keeping in mind what Jesus went through during his time at Mount Calvary, the prayers will be offered in silence along with hymns.

Fr Vas states that though the walk could be arranged at any time, the Archdiocese chose to have it on the first Sunday of Lent so that the season of Lent can begin in a meaningful way.

The initiative for the walking pilgrimage was taken by the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Ferrão since walking on religious grounds was part of India’s culture, says Fr Vas, adding that earlier people from all over Goa would walk to Old Goa but with every family having a car walking with a religious sense has disappeared. “Walking itself is an exercise and it’s healthy. It also has a religious connotation,” he adds.

The approximately 10 kilometres walk which has been chalked out through five different centres will begin at 3 a.m. The centres include Mandur church, Goa Velha church, Vasco church, Cansaulim church, and Verna church from which people will begin this journey.

The Our Lady of Health Church, Sancoale was chosen as the final destination precisely because St Joseph Vaz is the patron saint of the Archdiocese of Goa. “We chose the old Sancoale church because that is the church of St Joseph Vaz and he himself was a pilgrim. He walked from Goa to Canara and while he was in Sri Lanka he only moved around on foot,” says Fr Vas.

The Archbishop of Goa and Daman who will also participate in the walking pilgrimage will conduct a Eucharistic celebration at 7 a.m. at Sancoale. “We have proposed that the walk start at 3 a.m. so that people can reach Sancoale by 6:30 a.m. and can have time to relax before the mass,” says Fr Vas.

An oven has been prepared at the Cross Square in Sancoale for people to write and drop their petitions in the furnace. “At the end of the mass the bishop will bless these and they are raised to God along with the fragrance of the incense. That’s the way of raising people’s prayer,” says Fr Vas.

A team with nearly 500 volunteers will be present at various centres along with doctors, nurses and ambulances. Besides this for those unable to continue the journey on foot, special cars have been arranged to drop them off at the venue, he adds.

Fr Vas states that people have been very generous towards them. “Even the Queeny Hotels in Queeny Nagar have given us space for the wash rooms and first aid and so has Hindustan petroleum. People have been very corporative irrespective of their religion,” he says.

Special buses have been arranged to drop off the pilgrims back at the centres informs Fr Vas.