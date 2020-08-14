Waive Electricity Bills

- Advertisement -

In COVID Containment Zones

It must be said that the exorbitant power bills have been an additional burden on the citizens in times of the COVID pandemic when thousands have lost their jobs. Several people have voiced their grievances in connection with the high electricity bills issued by the department for the months during the lockdown. Those living in containment zones have not been able to join duties and the daily wage workers have not been able to earn their daily bread. The local authorities have been providing essential food items to those living in the containment zones. While the rebate, which will be adjusted in future bills is a welcome step, it would be desirable for the government to waive the electricity and water bills for people living in the containment zones since they could be finding it very difficult to make the payment on time. Alternatively, those living in the containment zones could be given the option to pay the electricity and water bills in instalments, which will be some solace for the people in these trying times.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

On Congress Party Leadership

It has been a year since Sonia Gandhi took over as interim president of the Congress party on August 10, but the party is still uncertain about its future. A new president should have been elected before Sonia Gandhi could complete one year as the interim party chief. Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to change his mind and will not return as party president. The three Gandhis in public are one voice but they have different styles of functioning. The three power centres in the party, the tri-cornered tussle between the three Gandhis and the party’s decline have frustrated and disheartened the party leaders and supporters. Priyanka Gandhi will not take over the throne, as it will be a vindication of Rahul’s failure to further the family legacy. Apparently, no high-principled leader in the Congress is willing to be a rubber stamp in the office of Congress president. It is true that Rahul has sincerely strived to democratise the party but with no avail. Though Rahul has kept away from decision-making in the party, he continues to be the most influential leader. Given that there is a slim chance that a non-Gandhi leader will fill the position of the Congress president, there is every likelihood that a Gandhi will continue to lead the party.

VENU G S, KOLLAM

Towards A Transparent Tax System

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the transparent tax system on August 13 with innovative feature of faceless assessments and appeals. The Prime Minister rightly stressed on widening of the tax base to bring more and more people under the tax net which presently has a very low percentage of the total population. It can be practically increased by incorporating certain practical conveniences for people paying taxes like priority to taxpayers in queues for various government-provided facilities. The income tax department sends through emails appreciating coloured certificates for those paying more taxes. These certificates should be sent in laminated form so that the proud taxpayers may get them framed to be placed in their homes and offices. Names with photos of people paying more taxes can be put up on websites in our status-conscious society where people, who can afford to spend money race to splurge on useless objects to exhibit their riches. New Income Tax Act should be introduced to replace the six-decade old Income Tax Act, 1961, which is full of patches of amendments. The British legacy of April-March fiscal year should be changed to systematic calendar year to be in tune with most countries in the world as per the recommendations of L K Jha Committee. All exemptions including on agricultural income, donations and contributions to political parties now need to be abolished altogether with Rs 5,00,000 fixed as the basic exemption limit. All these exemptions including on agricultural income are largely misused where an ordinary farmer does not earn more than Rs 5,00,000 per annum. The highest tax slab of 30 per cent should be restored so that people may find it advantageous to bring complete income to books. Rather a permanent voluntary disclosure scheme should be introduced whereby provision may be there in tax return to declare at the highest suggested tax rate.