VMSCL holds Lex Infinitum 2020

NT KURIOCITY

VM Salgaocar College of Law (VMSCL) in collaboration with Global Resolution Organisation (GRO), USA hosted the fifth edition of Lex Infinitum 2020 titled as ‘VMSCL – GRO International Dispute Resolution Competition’.

Lex Infinitum had experts like Polish advocate and mediator, Cezary Rogula, Charles Middleton Smith Doak Patton and Thomas Valenti.

Day two of Lex Infinitum had delegate sessions that kept law aspirants and participants abreast of the mediation process and new techniques.

Principal of VM Salgaocar College of Law, MRK Prasad spoke about the nitty gritties in the smooth functioning of negotiations and mediation. A session by Pascal Comvalius took the audience through different family disputes and relationship cycle under family dispute resolution.

The final session was by Victor Berger who spoke about precautions to be taken in drafting settlement agreements.

The last day of Lex Infinitum hosted the debate on Mediation: Scales Down Justice.

The valedictory function of Lex Infinitum had former principal and president of Mormugao Education Society, Vasco, Madhav Kamat as the chief guest. In his address Kamat pioneered the accessible, available and approachable process of mediation and negotiation that supersedes the court procedures.

Special award for the negotiating team (preliminary round) was won by NMIMS, Kirit P Mehta School of Law; special award for mediator (preliminary round) was won by NLU Jodhpur, National Law University; special award for negotiating team (round II) was won by School of Law, University of Petroleum and Energy, Dehradun; upcoming negotiating team was Law society of Ireland, Dublin; special award for mediator (round II) was won by Ramaiah College of Law, Bangalore; upcoming mediators were School of Law, University of Petroleum and Energy, Dehradun; runners-up in the negotiating team was NLU Jodhpur, National Law University; runners-up in mediator was School of Law Christ University, Bangalore; winners of negotiating team and mediator was won by National University of Singapore; Spirit of Lex award was given to Lloyd College, Noida; The Dr MRK Prasad Lex Infinitum Incentive Award of $500 was won by National University of Singapore.