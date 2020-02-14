VM Salgaocar College emerge runners-up at Students’ Parliament Competition 2020

NT KURIOCITY

VM Salgaocar College of Law, Miramar were adjudged second runners-up of the Students’ Parliament Competition 2020. Present at the prize distribution ceremony were speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Rajesh Patnekar; Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant; Minister for Legislative Affairs, Mauvin Godinho; Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat and secretary, Goa Legisltive Assembly, Namrata Ulman.

A total of 30 students participated from the college.

The competition was organised by the Goa Legislature

Secretariat, Porvorim, in

coordination with Goa

Legislators’ Forum.

The objective of the competition is to inculcate among the student community the qualities of self- discipline, right of expression, tolerance of the opinion of others, improved debating and expose themselves to various virtues of democratic living. A total of 22 institutions across various disciplines from Goa participated in the competition.