An illegal pharmacy was operating in the Goa Medical College with political patronage during the Congress rule, health minister Vishwajeet Rane alleged.

He also said that there was an issue with procedures that forced him to appoint the present pharmacy dispensation without following tender procedures. Here’s more.

An upset Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane reacted harshly to GPCC President Girish Chodankar allegation of a scam in procurement of medicines in the GMC.