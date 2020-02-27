Virnoda college students sensitised on acid attacks, trafficking

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The North Goa District Legal Services Authority, Panaji, organised a legal awareness programme on the subject ‘NALSA (Victims of Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation) Scheme, 2015, NALSA (Legal Services to Victims of Acid Attacks) Scheme, 2016 & Fundamental Duties under the Constitution’, recently at the Sant Sohirobanath Government College of Arts and Commerce, Virnoda-Pernem.

Dr Filipe Rodrigues e Melo, principal of the Sant Sohirobanath Government College of Arts and Commerce, Virnoda welcomed the gathering.

Sayonara Telles Laad, Member Secretary, Goa State Legal Services Authority, Altinho, Panaji, spoke on the subject ‘NALSA (Legal Services to Victims of Acid Attacks) Scheme, 2016’ and explained in detail the scheme with the help of a Power Point presentation, how to protect oneself and help the victims of acid attacks.

The para-legal volunteers of North Goa District Legal Services Authority performed a skit on victims of acid attack.

Advocate Eeshan Usapkar spoke on the subject ‘Fundamental Duties under the Constitution’ with the help of Power Point presentation.

He urged the students to abide by the Constitution, to take responsibility for protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, promoting harmony, defending and protecting the dignity of women, protection of environment, preserving the rich heritage and culture, protecting public property and abjuring violence and striving for excellence.

Juliana Lohar, co-ordinator of ARZ, spoke on NALSA (Victims of Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation) Scheme, 2015.

She also did a Power Point presentation and showed a film on victims of Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation. She spoke on the legislative provisions of trafficking, causes of human trafficking and urged the students to be careful and vigilant.

Reina S Fernandes, secretary, North Goa District Legal Services Authority spoke on functioning of Legal Services Authority and proposed the vote of thanks.

More than 175 students were present for the legal awareness programme. The programme was compered by Harshali Talkatkar, SYBA student of the college.