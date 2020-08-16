Vijai says Sawant govt is  insensitive to COVID-19 situation

- Advertisement -

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief and Fatorda legislator Vijai Sardesai, on Saturday, alleged that “the state government is carelessly handling the COVID-19 situation in Goa, and is responsible for the increase in the number of COVID deaths in Goa, and therefore, it is a clear case of human

rights violations.”

Speaking to the media after launching an ambulance service and COVID-19 Support and Counselling Centre at Fatorda for his constituents, Sardesai said, “The government has suddenly woken up to treat the COVID patients with co-morbidity at the GMC now. Why was the government silent when the people kept dying at the COVID Hospital, Margao, with co-morbidity. It is a case of human rights violation. We will see a way out for it.”

Sardesai said that “the Pramod Sawant government is insensitive to the COVID-19 situation.”

Speaking further, he demanded with the government to designate Fatorda’s Ravindra Bhavan as a dedicated COVID care centre for treating the people of Fatorda only.

“Today, the COVID situation is very scary. We are scared. You are scared. No one wants to come out. In this situation, the government needs to ramp up the facilities including the testing,” he opined.