27 C
Panjim
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Goa News

Vijai says Sawant govt is  insensitive to COVID-19 situation

Updated:
NT NETWORK

Margao

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief and Fatorda legislator Vijai  Sardesai, on Saturday, alleged  that “the state government is carelessly handling the COVID-19  situation in Goa, and is responsible for the  increase in the  number of  COVID deaths in Goa, and therefore, it is a clear case of  human
rights violations.”

Speaking to the media after launching  an ambulance service  and  COVID-19  Support and Counselling Centre at Fatorda for his constituents, Sardesai said, “The government has suddenly  woken up  to treat the  COVID patients  with  co-morbidity at the  GMC now. Why was the government silent when the people kept dying at the COVID  Hospital, Margao,  with  co-morbidity. It is a  case of  human rights violation. We will see a way out for it.”

Sardesai said that “the  Pramod Sawant government is  insensitive to the  COVID-19 situation.” 

Speaking further, he demanded with the  government to designate Fatorda’s Ravindra Bhavan as a dedicated  COVID care centre for  treating  the  people of  Fatorda only. 

“Today,  the  COVID  situation is  very scary. We are scared. You are scared. No one wants to come out. In this situation, the government needs to  ramp up the  facilities including the testing,” he opined.    

