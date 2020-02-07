Vijai criticizes increase tax on Alcohol, Michael to speak to CM to reduce it

First time ever there has been tax imposed on local drinks including Feni in the state, the present Government is not for Goans and Goekarpon, these were the serious allegations made by the Fatorda Goa forward MLA Vijai Sardessai on Friday.

While the ports Minister and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo reacted sharply to this and said that he would speak to CM to reduce the taxes on local alcohol. The cost of liquor in the state will rise as per the new budget presented by the Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Thursday.