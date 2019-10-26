Vessel had left Karachi in June last year

NT NETWORK

Vasco

The ill-fated vessel MV Nu Shi Nalini that is a double-hull oil and chemical tanker operated by Ms/ Arya Ship Charterers Pvt Ltd and owned by Pawan Arya had loaded the highly-inflammable 10,699.74 metric tonne (MT) of naphtha from Karachi-Pakistan.

Highly-placed sources disclosed that a total of 10,699.74 MT of naphtha had been shipped onboard the vessel in Karachi, Pakistan under four bills of lading dated June 5, 2018.

The vessel has unloaded most of its cargo at the Mundra port in Gujarat with cargo of around 2,488.707 MT still onboard. Interestingly, owners of the vessel are not the owners of the cargo.

On June 13, 2018, whilst at anchor off Kochi, an explosion had occurred onboard the vessel causing a fire which extinguished quickly.

It is learnt that one person had died in the explosion onboard the vessel while other crew were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy.

The vessel however remained off Kochi for one and half year for repair, transferring fuel to the tank and securing it. It is understand that no ports in India were ready to take the vessel in view of the volatile nature of the consignment. Finally, Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) brought the vessel in, but found itself in dilemma.

The vessel was at the Mormugao Port for the last about three months and awaiting necessary clearances and finally got drifted due to the rough weather conditions.

The vessel had drifted towards breakwater on Thursday, but thereafter it slowly started drifting outward off Mormugao Port. It however has now grounded in shallow waters off Cabo near Dona Paula.

After Pulwama attack, the Indian government had imposed 200 per cent duty on cargo coming from Pakistan due to which the consignment was awaiting to be discharged for which it needed necessary permissions from the concerned authorities including from customs.