Verla Canca, Chandor villagers say no to CAA

Mapusa/Margao: Villagers of Verla Canca and Chandor on Sunday unanimously rejected the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

A gram sabha of the Verla Canca panchayat held on Sunday rejected the CAA the NRC, the NPR when the issue came up for discussion.

Various issues including the CAA, land filling, garbage management, absence of streetlights, illegal kiosks and others were discussed at the gram sabha.

Development issues and panchayat’s proposals were not taken up for discussion due to the prevailing model code of conduct, which came into force in the light of the March 22 zilla panchayat elections.

Verla Canca sarpanch Milton Marques said that “villagers have expressed displeasure over the discrimination manifested through the CAA, and hence resolved to reject the contentious CAA, the NRC and the NPR”.

The villagers expressed concerns over land filling, seeking action against miscreants undertaking the activity.

Chandor villagers also gave the thumbs down to the CAA and the NRC, and decided to write to local MLA Clafasio Dias seeking deliberations on the controversy.

The contentious CAA came up for discussion at a gram sabha of the Chandor panchayat, which outright rejected the amended act and the NRC.

The gram sabha decided to write to Dias to clear the air on the CAA-NRC conundrum.

Presentation of the panchayat budget for the financial year 2020-21 and discussions on development proposals did not take place owing to the poll code, which came into force in the light of the ZP elections.