Vedanta’s Value Added Business bags 2 Safety Awards

PANAJI: Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore’s Value Added Business was awarded 2 prestigious safety awards- “Gomant Sarvocha Suraksha Puraskar” and “Gomant Suraksha Puraskar” organised by Green Triangle Society in association with the Inspectorate of Factories and Boilers. These awards are conferred to recognise exemplary performances by companies in maintaining consistent and meritorious Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) performance. Vedanta’s Value added business (VAB) unit Pig Iron Division II received 1st prize in category C that is- “Gomant Sarvocha Suraksha Puraskar” for outstanding performance on the parameters of OSH while Power Plant-I secured 3rd place for the good performance in category A. Chief Guest Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Secretary for Revenue and Inspectorate of Factories and Boilers congratulated all the participants and said “Occupational Health and Safety has to be a top priority for each and every industrial unit. I urge all of you to inculcate the culture of behavioral safety and maintain robust safety standards at your industrial units. I appreciate Green Triangle Society for organizing these awards which are much needed to promote OHS practices among operational units” NT