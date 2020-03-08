Vasco edge Salgaocar FC

Duler: Vasco Sports Club scored a hard-fought 1-0 win over Salgaocar Football Club in the GFA Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Saturday. Micky Vaz (38’) scored the lone goal of the game to give Vasco crucial three points.

Vasco SC attacked from the word go and attacked in numbers upfront with Sanwil testing the rival keeper couple of times.

At the other end, Devendra saw his effort saved by the Vasco keeper. But Vasco who were looked better finally found the breakthrough when a fine cross from deep right flank by Anil Gaonkar which saw Micky Vaz brilliantly collecting it at the edge of the box and nicely curling it at the top corner to make it 1-0 for the Port Towners.

Salgaocar FC did try their best to level terms but Vasco keeper Sanju came with fines saves to keep his side in the game.

In the second half, Vasco knew exactly what they had to do as they added extra men in their defence which made it difficult for Salgaocar to penetrate till the final whistle. Vasco SC managed to hold on to their lead till the final whistle.