Varca SC pull off draw against St Anthony’s

Ambelim: Varca Sports Club came from behind to hold St Anthony’s Sports Club, Assolda to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Goa Football Association Second Division League at Ambelim ground, on Sunday.

It was a tale of two halves wherein the two sides enjoyed either session. First it was about St Anthony’s SC who scored two goals in the span of two minutes to take a comfortable two goal lead.

First, Jaison Dias put St Anthony’s SC ahead in the 27th minute and then Richard D’Sa doubled the account in the 34th minute as they led 2-0 at the break.

However, Varca SC came with renewed ideas and a different game plan as they pushed for goals in the second session.

Aaron Rodrigues scored a brace for Varca to restore parity and share the points.

At Navelim ground: Nuvem Sports Club scored a comfortable 3-1 win over Guirdolim Club. Nuvem took the lead in the seventh minute with Sanford Colaco converting from the spot kick. Nuvem led 1-0 at the break.

In the second half, Nigel Coutinho doubled the account in the 51st minute for Nuvem and at the hour mark Nuvem took the match beyond Guirdolim Club’s reach as Alloid Colaco scored the third for the winning team.

Guirdolim Club managed to score a consolation late in the game when Severaj D’Costa scored deep in the injury time.