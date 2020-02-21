Utpal Parrikar finds place in BJP’s state office bearers’ group

Panaji: Utpal Prabhu Parrikar, son of the former chief minister, Manohar Parrikar has found place in the 72-member group of state office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, while the ex-MLA of the city, Sidharth Kunkalienkar has been named as one of the five local spokespersons of the party.

The senior members of the party namely Shripad Naik, Laxmikant Parsekar, Rajendra Arlekar, Vinay Tendulkar, Dayanand Mandrekar and Dilip Parulekar have been named as the permanent invitees in this group. All MLAs of the BJP are also permanent invitees on the state executive committee of the party.

Suvarna Tendulkar is one of the six vice-presidents in the state executive committee.

Coming out with this information, the state BJP president Sadanand Tanawde, who was named party’s state head last month, said that the state executive committee of his party will have Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik and Narendra Sawaikar as general secretaries. “Satish Dhond will be the general secretary (organisation), while Sanjeev Desai would continue to be the treasurer,” he added.

The members on the state BJP executive committee include the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Sulakshana Sawant, and Savitri Kavlekar among others.

Subhash Phaldesai, Kunda Chodankar, Premanand Mahambare and Dattaprasad Naik are other local spokespersons of the party.