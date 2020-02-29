US, Taliban sign historic deal

PTI

Washington

The US will complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months with the initial drawdown of forces from a total of 13,000 to 8,600 happening in the next four months, according to the landmark deal signed between America and the Taliban in Doha on Saturday to bring lasting peace in the war-torn country.

Under the agreement, in the first 135 days, the US will reduce the number of US forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and proportionally bring reduction in the number of its allies and coalition forces.

The US is committed to withdraw from Afghanistan all military forces of the United States, its allies, and

coalition partners, including all non-diplomatic civilian personnel, private security contractors, trainers, advisors, and supporting services personnel within 14 months following announcement of this agreement, it said.

The United States, its allies, and the coalition will withdraw all their forces from five military bases.

In part two of the landmark agreement, the US, its allies, and the coalition will complete withdrawal of all remaining forces from Afghanistan within the remaining nine and a half months.

The US, its allies, and the coalition will withdraw all their forces from remaining bases, the agreement said.

The peace agreement is aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of war in Afghanistan and allowing US troops to return home from America’s longest war.

The withdrawal of troops and the agreement itself move in parallel processes, a senior administration official said as the US signed the landmark agreement with the Taliban in Doha in the presence of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a host of foreign diplomats including those from India.

“Our withdrawal is aligned with this agreement and is conditions-based. If the political settlement fails, if the talks fail, there is nothing that obliges the United States to withdraw troops,” said an official here, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“That’s not to say that the President doesn’t have prerogatives as Commander-in-Chief of the United States of America to make any decision that he feels appropriate as our President, but there is no obligation for the United States to withdraw troops if the Afghan parties are unable to reach agreement or if the Taliban show bad faith in the course of this negotiation,” the official said.

Responding to questions, the official noted that the withdrawal of troops will not be immediate.

The reduction of troops to 8,600 is part of the initial agreement and it will play out over several months.

“It doesn’t happen immediately. It takes a while to get out. It’s not going to happen overnight. But that is the commander on the ground’s recommendation, that is the President’s intention, and that’s in the agreement,” said the official.

According to another senior administration official, America’s commitment to act on the pullout is tied to the Taliban’s action on their commitments in the agreement, which includes in detail counterterrorism commitments, because that was US’ priority concern, and also their engagement in these negotiations.

As far as the long-term goal is concerned, the President’s aspiration remains ultimately to bring a political settlement here, end the war, and end the US military commitment to Afghanistan, the official said.

“The President does not seek a permanent commitment of US forces to a war in Afghanistan. There are a lot of ways that we can and will continue to work with the Afghan government in the aftermath of a political settlement, and there are many venues of cooperation between us and them, but it is the President’s ambition to reach a political settlement and have the United States forces leave and end the fight. That is his goal,” the official said.