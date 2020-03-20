Upholstery shop, 3 vehicles gutted in fire in Margao

Margao : An upholstery shop and three vehicles were gutted in a fire in Margao, on Friday. The fire also damaged a neighbouring house.

An upholstery shop at Borda, Margao caught fire at around 10 am and the fire quickly spread to a Tempo Traveller and 2 two-wheelers parked nearby.

A nearby house as well as vehicles which were parked in the vicinity were also partially affected due to the raging fire.

Cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters battled for a couple of hours to bring the fire under control; four fire tenders including one from Verna were pressed into service. Nobody was injured in the mishap.