Unstoppable virus ensnares 415 more people in state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state reported its second-highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as 415 people tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases was recorded on August 9 when Goa saw 506 new COVID cases.

Around 272 COVID patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stands at 9,444 of which 2,878 are active, while 6,480 patients have defeated the deadly virus.

Eighty-six COVID fatalities have been reported in the state, so far, that include six new deaths recorded on Tuesday.

According to the directorate of health services, the 2,878 active cases include two persons who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of the urban health centre of Vasco with 372 cases, the UHC of Margao has 279 cases, and the primary health centre of Cortalim has 233 cases within its jurisdiction.

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (16), Sankhali (90), Pernem (78), Valpoi (103), Curchorem (52) and Canacona (25). The other UHCs include Mapusa (101) and Panaji (122).

The COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdiction of PHCs that include Aldona (36), Betki (24), Candolim (76), Cansarvanem (14), Colvale (60), Corlim (77), Chimbel (151), Siolim (23), Porvorim (66), Mayem (32), Balli (64), Cansaulim (62), Chinchinim (8), Curtorim (80), Loutolim (38), Marcaim (51), Quepem (74), Sanguem (75), Shiroda (56), Dharbandora (104), Ponda (169) and Navelim (65).