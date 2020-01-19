Union Sports Minister promises fillip to football; financial aid for National Games; stresses on sports culture

Navelim: Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju after inaugurating the Multipurpose Indoor stadium in Navelim – which Chief Minister Pramod Sawant named after former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar – and four other venues remotely, stressed that sports in India needs to be a culture; assured financial assistance from the Centre to organise the National Games; and promised to give a fillip to football in Goa in his speech after doing the inaugural honours along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“India has a tradition of sports but no sports culture. The emphasis of the government is to create a sports culture in India. There are parts of India where pockets of culture can be seen in sports. That is why the government intends to put special emphasis on such places,” said Rijiju whilst explaining the shift in thinking on how to take sports in India forward.

“Sports in India is not looked as a way of life. We need to change this thinking. The government can support in helping improve sports but to make sports a culture it requires people’s participation. In India today, we cannot even fill up five per cent of our stadiums. How are the corporate going to put in money when people do not come to watch,” asked Rijiju.

“The government is a catalyst that can help create the infrastructure to help sportspeople develop. But the onus of developing sports is not on the government or sportspeople but the people of the country. This will happen when sports becomes our culture,” emphasised Rijiju.

“Fitness levels in India are one of the lowest in the world. Seventy per cent of Indians do not keep themselves fit. The aim of the government is to get India hundred per cent fit through various initiatives introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Rijiju.

“The Centre is going to identify certain states where sports are a culture and develop certain sports in those States,” divulged Rijiju.

“I have heard of Goa’s love for football and am aware of what Churchill Alemao is doing for football in Goa and I assure that the Centre will help develop football in Goa,” promised Rijiju to an applause from all those gathered for the inauguration ceremony.

“Goa is a small State but is known for conducting national and international events successfully. The Central government has its share of responsibility and we will ask the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to work closely with the government of Goa for the success of the national Games,” stated Rijiju.

“We have set in place many new policies in the Sports Ministry which will produce results during the 2024 Olympics. We cannot think in terms of increase of our medals in terms of two or three because one fifth of the youth population of the world is in India,” said the Union Minister of State for Sports.

“We have planned for the best performance the country has ever had for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. But, the benchmark will be set during the 2028 Olympics where our aim will be to finish amongst the top ten countries of the world,” said Rijiju as he disclosed India’s intent in the years to come.

“The Sports Ministry is thinking in terms of a quantum jump and not incremental jump,” summed up Rijiju.