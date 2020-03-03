UN Human Rights chief moves SC against CAA

New Delhi: In an unprecedented intervention, the UN Human Rights chief has moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), drawing a strong condemnation from India on Tuesday that no foreign party has “any locus standi” on matters relating to its sovereignty.

The apex court is currently hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amended citizenship law and had on December 18 sought the response of the Centre.

In its 12-page intervention application, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) sought to “assist the court, in examining the compatibility of the CAA with India’s Constitution, in light of India’s obligations under the international human rights law.”

The OHCHR welcomed as commendable the “stated purpose of the CAA” to protect “some persons from persecution on religious grounds,” but raised the issue of exclusion of

various sects of persecuted Muslims.

Asked whether the OHCHR can approach the Supreme Court, a government official familiar with the matter said it was for the apex court to take a decision.

In response to queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed on Monday evening by Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, that her office has filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court on the CAA.

“The CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws. We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty,” Kumar said.

India is clear that the CAA is constitutionally valid and complies with all requirements of its constitutional values, he said. “It is reflective of our long standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India,” he added.

“India is a democratic country governed by the rule of law. We all have utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position will be vindicated by the Supreme Court,” he said.

The CAA, which was notified on January 10, grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities – Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian – who migrated to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, following persecution over their faith.

The country has witnessed protests in the last two months over the new law with the Opposition parties and rights groups terming it as violative of founding principles of the Constitution.

Rejecting the criticism, the government has been accusing the Opposition parties of misleading people on the law for political gains.