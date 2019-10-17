Two-wheeler theft: cops recover spare parts from scrapyard

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The city police have recovered spare parts of a two-wheeler from a scrap yard at Merces in connection with a theft case in which four accused were arrested.

Police said that the role of the scrapyard dealer is under scanner for allegedly purchasing the two-wheeler spare parts from the accused.

The police had arrested Vignesh Naik (19), Vardav Naik (18), Tushar Usgaonkar (19) and Uvraj Harijan (24) all from Chimbel.

Harijan was arrested on Monday while the other three accused were arrested on Sunday, informed police. Police had recovered a two-wheeler chassis and an engine, which was reportedly kept hidden at a location in Patto-Panaji by the accused persons, police said. Police suspect that the accused could be involved in two wheeler theft cases and that after committing the crime, the two-wheelers appears to have been dismantled and sold. Police are on the lookout for two more accused persons in the case.