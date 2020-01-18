Two Nigerians held with drugs at Arambol, Assagao

NT NETWORK

Panaji/Mapusa

Two Nigerians have been arrested with drugs in two separate cases.

In one case, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Goa police have arrested a Nigerian and seized drugs worth over Rs 4 lakh during a raid conducted at Arambol in the wee hours of Friday.

The accused was identified as Joseph Kchlechi (37) and was found with ecstasy tablets (14.061 grams) and cocaine (25.690 grams), valued at over Rs 4 lakh.

Police said that based on source information, the raid was conducted at Girkarwado-Arambol near beach and the accused apprehended for possessing drugs. The drugs were found concealed in his scooter and were meant for illegal sale to tourists, the police said.

The raid was conducted by the ANC team led by PIs Sudesh Velip and Shitakant Nayak under the supervision of SP Shobhit Saksena. PSI Pritesh Madgaonkar is further investigating the case.

In the other case, Anjuna police on Friday arrested a Nigerian for illegal possession of drugs worth Rs 6.30 lakh.

According to Anjuna police, on basis of reliable information, a raid was conducted at four-road junction at Bhoutawado, Assagao.

The raiding team comprised of PSI Vidyesh Pilgaonkar, ASI Tukaram Pednekar, Shrikrishna Redkar, Shyamsundar Parsekar, Mahendra Mandrekar, Raj Parab and Shankar Korgaonkar. The Nigerian was caught with drugs suspected to be cocaine weighing 62.9 grams, worth Rs 6.30 lakh and cash of around Rs 17,510 was also seized. Police also attached a scooter which was used in the crime.

In this connection, Anjuna police conducted panchanama and registered the offence under section 21(B) of NDPS Act and arrested Charles Oguejiofor, aged 37.

Under the supervision of SP-North Goa Utkrisht Prasoon, SDPO-Mapusa Gajanan Prabhudesai and PI Suraj Gawas, PSI Vilesh Durbhatkar is further investigating the

case.