Two held for cheating senior citizen at ATM

PTI

Thane

Two persons were arrested for allegedly diverting the attention of a senior citizen at an ATM and stealing money from his account, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on February 1, when a 64-year- old man visited the ATM of a nationalised bank on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra’s Thane city, senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of the Kasarwadavali police station said.

The accused pretended to help the old man withdraw cash and instead took away his ATM card, replacing it with a fake one, he said.

The duo later withdrew Rs 19,000 from the man’s account, following which a case of cheating was registered with the Kasarwadavali police, he added.

During investigation, the police found that the accused had been involved in similar cases of cheating.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Mumbra railway station on Thursday and nabbed Giyasuddin Abu Siddiqui (26) and Souzan Abdul Rehman Aga (24), the official said.

The police seized 55 ATM cards of different banks, expensive four mobile phones and cash to the tune of Rs 2,200 from the duo’s home in Mumbra.

The accused have 20 cases of cheating registered against them in different police stations,

he added.