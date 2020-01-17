Two foreigners living in Goa apply for citizenship

NT NETWORK

The North Goa district authorities have received two applications from citizens of Pakistan and Philippines seeking the grant of Indian citizenship.

Both the applicants are women, and have been residing in the state for the past many years.

With these two new applications, the number of people seeking citizenship has risen to 14.

The state has received applications from citizens from seven countries – Pakistan, Portugal, Kenya, Nepal, Iran, France and Philippines.

The elderly woman applicant from Pakistan is originally from Goa, who converted to Islam to marry a Pakistani man. But she reconverted to Christianity so as to apply for Indian citizenship.

She applied for the citizenship on January 10, the day the Citizenship (Amendment) Act came into operation in the country.

Her application is under scrutiny.

The other applicant, who is in her 20s, is from Philippines. Her father is a Goan and mother is a Filipino, who has already obtained Indian citizenship.

Under the Citizenship Act, 1955, a person is entitled to apply for Indian citizenship after one year of uninterrupted stay in the state where either of their parents or themselves was born.

The CAA intends to

grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who entered India by December 31, 2014.

Among the 14 applications received five are Pakistan nationals, three are Portugal citizens, two are Kenya citizens and one each applicant is from Nepal, Iran, France and Philippines.

These applications are now at different stages of scrutiny for the purpose to award Indian citizenship in accordance with the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

As per the Act, the collector shall forward every application received under clauses (a), (c), (d), (e), (f) and (g) of sub-section (1) of section 5 or sub-section (1) of section 6 of Citizenship Act, 1955 to the state government, as the case may be, within a period of 60 days from the date of its receipt, along with a report on conformity of conditions laid down in the relevant clauses of Section 5 or Section 6 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 as well as police verification report.