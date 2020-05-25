TV stars in crisis after 2 months of lockdown

PTI

Mumbai

Television (TV) actors are reeling under the impact of the two-month lockdown, many combating financial stress and mental health issues, including depression and suicidal thoughts, as the wait for dues now continues beyond the 90-day industry norm and shootings are suspended or cancelled.

“I am so scared for all of us,” TV actor Zaan Khan said. He said he fears for himself and his colleagues, exposing the grim reality of what many perceive as a glamour industry.

Many actors, who work 12-15 hours a day to keep the daily soaps running, echoed his anxiety. The 90-day pay window was always tough but the lockdown, which came into effect two months ago on March 25, has made it impossible for many to stay on in an expensive city like Mumbai with EMIs, rent, food and other expenses to take care of.

On May 15, their worries deepened when ‘Aadat Se Majboor’ actor Manmeet Grewal hanged himself at his Mumbai home. The 32-year-old actor was going through a major financial crisis and was also in depression, said his friend and producer Manjit Singh Rajput. “The added pressure of not being able to repay loans amid this (no work phase) got to him. His wife is completely shocked and devastated,” Rajput said.

Zaan said a fellow actor from his show ‘Humari Bahu Silk’ also contemplated suicide because of non-payment of dues. The cast and crew of the Zee TV show said they have been struggling to get their dues cleared for the show for almost a year. Zaan alleged that they were paid for only 15 days for working for seven months on the show, which went off air in November. Repeated requests to the makers to clear their dues have fallen on deaf ears, he claimed, adding that a co-star attempted to end her life. “She had called me, called her mother because she felt so helpless. She was under depression. The entire team is going through hell. We feel helpless. It’s such a sad situation. I am so scared for all of us,” Zaan said.

Actor Kirti Chaudhary, also part of the cast, said she had to leave Mumbai and return to Indore, as she did not have money to pay the rent, and the lockdown only made matters worse. “By the time the show got over in November, I had drained all my savings on travelling, rent, basic expenses. I was then offered other shows, but again there was the same problem: 90-day cycle…I switched to anchoring and did that right till March. That gave me instant money to survive. Then the lockdown was announced and I knew that now even this window will dry up. I had no option but to go back,” she said.

Amit Behl of the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) said industry associations, including the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have instructed producers and members to release payments and not follow the 90-day cycle in view of the COVID-19 crisis. “We have taken up the issue of ‘Humari Bahu Silk’ with Zee TV and they’ve promised that they’ll be clearing the dues of the artistes and the technicians.”

With concern mounting after Manmeet’s suicide, they have also started counselling sessions. “We have activated our zonal structures so that they start connecting with members in their geographical area and no one takes any extreme step out of anxiety, depression or stress,” Behl added. Explaining how the payment structure works, IFTPC chairperson J D Majethia said there is a 60-90 day cycle for payments from advertisers to broadcasters to producers to artistes and technicians.