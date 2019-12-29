TIATR REVIEW – JP Pereira

‘Tum Sun vo Avoi’ the new tiatr from Menino de Bandar recounts a tale of a caring son, a loving mother and a smart grandchild. Inspite of this, the mother still suffers.

A widowed mother is healthy and can take care of herself. Her son Norman who is married to Debra, are leaving for London to earn pounds, so as to live in comfort. Their young daughter, Jenny, is in a boarding school. Now the son is worried about his mother and decides to ask his friend Jolan to keep the old lady at their house. The lady protests, begs and pleads to continue living in her own house. The son does not listen and soon she is shifted to the friend’s house. Jolan and his wife Loretta begin using the old woman to do all the work in the house. Although the son sends enough money for his mother’s upkeep, the young couple is greedy. Somehow Norman comes to know about the ill treatment, comes home and the mother is back in her own house. But do her troubles end? She could have stayed comfortably in her own house but the son has his plans.

Even a good son can make a mother suffer. This is what the writer-director tries to tell the audience. Most of the characters are selfish and the old lady suffers. The play is performed on a colourful background. The cast has Chitra as the suffering mother. She does a wonderful act and emotes well, especially when she is with the granddaughter, very well played by Melissa. Dolly is the loud daughter-in-law and Lavina is apt as the shrewish Loretta. Maxcy is the son, soft-spoken but quite selfish and Satyawan Tari does well as Jolan. The comedy has Meena, Pitush, Allwyn and Baby. The four create quite a ruckus with their loud

behaviour.

The band led by Domnic de Arambol backs the various songs. Angelo provides a good background. The opening song is rendered by all the artistes. There are other songs by Menino, Peter Colaco, Alison, Reagan, Amresh, and others.