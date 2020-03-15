TIATR REVIEW JP Pereira

Young upcoming writer and director, Myran Travasso, has released his new Lenten tiatr ‘Tum Poilo Za’ which recounts a hard hitting tale of what is happening today with emphasis on corruption and evil and how people who have trust in the Lord, can fight this.

Danny is a builder. He has constructed huge buildings, made a lot of money and buys people’s property, without caring about those who live there. His wife Tina is kind and helpful and does not appreciate her husband’s activities. The daughter Reva is as evil as the father. She wants her way in everything, has a big ego, and tries to dominate everyone around. The parish priest is a fighter. He is not worried about the builder or anyone who could play dirty with him. His trust and faith is in God, and that keeps him strong. Myran is the unemployed youth who is encouraged to do agriculture. Luis is the sacristian who has a lot to say. The builder decides to stand for election and the honest people oppose. What happens later is to be watched on stage, as the evil seem to be prospering and the good are suffering. But then God waits for His own time. And He knows the right time.

Myran has written a fine script and directs the actors well. The references made to the Bible are just right and this is an authentic Lenten play, which can lead to introspection. Each one of us has a duty, to fight against injustice. The acting, the light humour and the music adds to the quality. There are some special scenes and good songs. Anthony de Ambajim has provided the setting and Romeo, the light effects. Espirito is the corrupt contractor who is challenged by Brijesh, playing the priest. Both have equally challenging roles that are done well. Reva plays the conniving daughter, Myran does a fine act of the young man who wants to take up agriculture and Snehan is the politician’s wife. Joe Mario and FX play supporting roles. Good humorous acts come from Sylvia, Allwyn, Michael and Cyrus.

Shelton, Austin (trumpets), Levi (drums), Joel (keyboard) and Cyrus (bass), provide good backing for the various songs. Silesty renders the opening song well and returns for a duet with Anthony San. There are other songs by Jr Reagan, Socorro de Sta Cruz, Tony de Ribandar and Anthony San. This is a good Lenten show with a fine message. Watch it!